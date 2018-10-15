VIDEO: Woman blocks man from entering his St. Louis loft

ST. LOUIS --A Missouri woman was caught on camera physically blocking a man from entering his own home.
The video has been viewed online millions of times and she has since been fired from her job.
D'arreion Toles was returning home from a late night at the office. A tenant, who lives on the third floor of the Elder Shirt Lofts, created a roadblock.
Toles: "You are blocking me."
Woman: "Into my building."
Toles: "This is my building as well. So, I need you to get out of my way."
Woman: "Okay, what unit?"
Toles: "I don't need to tell you that information. Excuse me, ma'am."
Woman: "I am uncomfortable."
Toles: "You can be uncomfortable. That's your discretion. You are uncomfortable because of you."
Toles showed a fob, moved past the woman and took an elevator to the fourth floor. The woman followed.
"Did this really just happen to me? It did happen to me. So, I was really taken away at the moment," Toles said to KMOV.
His cell phone video shows the woman staying on him after he used his key to enter his downtown loft.
"I was kind of blown away, like shocked, wow," said Toles. "I am just glad I had my camera out, because if I did not have my camera out, I feel it could have gone a totally different way."
Millions have watched the video online.
"I appreciate all of the love and support," Toles said. "And like I said, don't respond negatively. Don't go after the lady. Let her be at peace. Let her live her life."
KMOV buzzed the woman's unit and also called numbers listed for her, but never got her response.
"I am not even mad at her," Toles said. "I am not upset with her. I'm not going to go after her legally or anything like that. I wish her the best. I would still have a conversation with her, a presentable conversation with her."