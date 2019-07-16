Society

Viral video shows airline passenger use feet to swipe through in-flight entertainment

A woman has posted a video of a man browsing the in-flight entertainment options with his feet.

The woman captioned the video, "My friend who doesn't have Twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter."

The video shows the man scrolling the touch screen with his toes.

Author Alafair Burke shared the video and it's going wildly viral.

A few notes we should mention based on Twitter's reactions: while people with disabilities often use their feet to perform tasks, this passenger was also using his hands to do things like carry his luggage.

Burke says her friend, who took the video, believes the passenger simply enjoyed using his feet to navigate the screen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyviral videobig talkersairplane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Chance the Snapper' caught, trapper throwing out first pitch at Cubs game
R. Kelly held without bond on federal sex crime charges
Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted corpse photos: police
Rare Louis Sullivan home for sale for just under $1.95M
Cars broken into near Garth Brooks concert on North Side
2 teens killed in Dyer, Indiana house fire ID'd
Portillo's to offer free delivery for National Hot Dog Week
Show More
Moon Landing 50: Guide to Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations in Chicago
Austrian official OKs Chicago extradition for Ukrainian oligarch but timing uncertain
Rev. Jackson asks President Trump to pardon Rod Blagojevich
Toddler with autism missing on family camping trip found alive
Deadline approaches in custody battle for missing mom's 5 kids
More TOP STORIES News