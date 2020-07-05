MyCheekyDate offers virtual speed dating for singles during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dating might seem daunting during a pandemic, but MyCheekyDate is offering a safe opportunity for singles.
Amanda Ortiz, director of global events for MyCheekyDate, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about an upcoming virtual speed dating event. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
It costs $22 to participate, and attendees can be between 25 and 39.
Ortiz said those who participate speak to eight to 12 people from the comfort of their own homes. She said attendees can include a fun painting or background to show off their personalities. The virtual version is just like in-person speed dating.
Visit mycheekydate.com, speedchicagodating.com or speedchicagogaydate.com for more information.
