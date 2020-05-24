Chicago Help Initiative needs more volunteers to keep feeding city's homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local organization is increasing meals for Chicago's homeless, but they need some help.Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Help Initiative has been delivering up to 3,200 meals a week.That's much more than what the organization usually does, which is why they need more volunteers.CHI is a group of business, residential, religious, social service, institutional and volunteer leaders striving to promote an atmosphere of dignity and compassion toward those in need by providing access to food, health services, shelter and employment. CHI works to educate local businesses and residents as to how they can help ease the plight of the homeless, disadvantaged and out of work individuals and improve their well-being, self-esteem, and productivity.With the need for volunteers increasing exponentially during this time, CHI has noticed a big shift in the volunteer base and those who are eager to be a part of their initiative. With many older volunteers more-strictly observing social distancing parameters, a new wave of enthusiastic Millennials have stepped in to serve.With CHI fully funded by donations, it is always looking for financial support and additional donations. Toiletries, hand sanitizer, bottled water, socks and other staples that help people survive on the streets and in shelters are welcomed.Visitfor more information.