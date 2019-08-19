Trump's tweets push volunteers known as 'The Traveling Trash Men' to clean up Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A group of volunteers decided to head to Baltimore to clean up the streets.
Trump's criticism of conditions and trash in parts of West Baltimore caught the attention of a group called "The Traveling Trash Men".
The group is composed of volunteers from Florida and New York.
After Trump lashed out in a series of tweets against Rep. Cummings, claiming his Baltimore-area district is "considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States", the volunteers showed up to help, WJZ reports.
West Baltimore residents said it takes months for the city to respond to trash requests.
"People throw trash everywhere. It takes the city 3-4 months to come clean it up, you know," resident Earl Martin said.
Two weeks after news coverage started airing, "The Traveling Trash Men" were in route to Baltimore.
"We're garbage men," Traveling Trashmen volunteer John Rouke said. "They have a garbage problem, so we figured who better than us to try to help with the problem?"
But some residents think out-of-towners shouldn't have to come in to clean the city's trash.
"They shouldn't have to come from out of town to clean our neighborhood," Baltimore resident Sherrie Gray said. "The residents should do it."
However some residents did start to pitch in and help the volunteers clean the streets.
"If one person come up and picks up one piece of trash, you know, it's a help," resident Devin Allen said.
"It's market stuff. Trash, chip bags, everything," resident Deontra Holland said. "Anything you can imagine back here."
Holland saw the volunteers and decided to lend a hand.
Volunteers and residents said it looked like some parts of the neighborhood have been long neglected.
"The alleys? It's pure dumping. And, honestly, it's expensive to dump at the landfill," said Rouke.
Everyone agreed the issue was bigger than politics.
"This is the country part. Americans helping Americans," Traveling Trashmen volunteer Anthony Gusmano said.
Reports say the crew did more than pick up trash.
According to WJZ, volunteers also encountered two men who appeared to have overdosed and gave them Narcan to revive them.
The three-day cleanup wrapped up on Saturday.
The group's Facebook page describes them as: "A group of trash men traveling the United States cleaning up our inner cities one block at a time."
