Want to trace your family's roots? It's about to get much costlier

Unearthing the roots of your family tree is on the verge of becoming a lot more expensive.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services wants to increase fees by 500% for a number of applications and documents.

That includes historical records of deceased immigrants who came to the U.S. between the late 19th and mid-20th centuries.

A group of genealogists, historians, and advocates is organizing a public campaign to convince the agency not to hike the fees.

But the USCIS says the fee increases are needed to cover operating and processing costs.

The public comment period ends on Monday.
