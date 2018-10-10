Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies

Longtime Chicago TV journalist Warner Saunders has died, NBC5 Chicago confirmed Wednesday. He was 83.A native Chicagoan, Saunders was on television in Chicago for 40 years before signing off from NBC5 in 2009."Warner Saunders was a giant in our newsroom," said Frank Whittaker, station manager and vice president of news for NBC 5 Chicago. "So many of us relied on his advice and counsel as we covered stories each day. Viewers trusted him. He was genuine Chicago. We've lost a big part of our history today and he will be deeply missed."Tuesday night, Saunders was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.