Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies

CHICAGO (WLS) --Longtime Chicago TV journalist Warner Saunders has died, NBC5 Chicago confirmed Wednesday. He was 83.
A native Chicagoan, Saunders was on television in Chicago for 40 years before signing off from NBC5 in 2009.
"Warner Saunders was a giant in our newsroom," said Frank Whittaker, station manager and vice president of news for NBC 5 Chicago. "So many of us relied on his advice and counsel as we covered stories each day. Viewers trusted him. He was genuine Chicago. We've lost a big part of our history today and he will be deeply missed."
Tuesday night, Saunders was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.