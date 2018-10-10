SOCIETY

Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Warner Saunders was on television in Chicago for 40 years before signing off from NBC5 in 2009.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Longtime Chicago TV journalist Warner Saunders has died, NBC5 Chicago confirmed Wednesday. He was 83.

A native Chicagoan, Saunders was on television in Chicago for 40 years before signing off from NBC5 in 2009.

"Warner Saunders was a giant in our newsroom," said Frank Whittaker, station manager and vice president of news for NBC 5 Chicago. "So many of us relied on his advice and counsel as we covered stories each day. Viewers trusted him. He was genuine Chicago. We've lost a big part of our history today and he will be deeply missed."

Tuesday night, Saunders was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyobituaryChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman removed from flight due to 'emotional support' squirrel
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
Billie Jean King, Pearle Vision celebrate World Sight Day with #RaiseYourGlasses campaign
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE Hurricane Michael 2018 coverage: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida Panhandle
Man charged with DUI after pregnant mom of 4 killed in Streamwood
Teen charged in Gold Coast carjacking
4 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Indiana cop rescues raccoon with jar on its head ... again
Women volunteers build homes for Chicago families in need
Son of limo owner in police custody following NY crash
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
Show More
Sears may be days away from bankruptcy
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Woman removed from flight due to 'emotional support' squirrel
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
More News