THE GREAT ESCAPE: 4-year-old hatches plan to help baby sister climb out of crib for playtime

MANTECA, Calif. --
Two sisters pulled off an incredible stunt all in the name of playtime.

Four-year-old Justice encouraged her 2-year-old sister, Journey, to climb out of her crib.

Justice even grabbed a chair to help her sister land safely.

"That's it. That's it. Now put your other leg there. I got you," Justice says.

The pair, caught on a camera installed in the room to monitor their activity, can be seen in the video scurrying away after the great escape.

The girls' dad, Isaiah, says they were supposed to be sleeping, but Justice just wanted to play.
