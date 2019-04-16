Society

WATCH: Old South Shore Hospital in Miami Beach imploded

MIAMI, Fla. -- An abandoned hospital in Miami Beach was demolished Tuesday morning.

A construction crew imploded the old South Shore Hospital to make way for a high-rise condominium building.

The hospital building has been abandoned for 10 years, according to WPLG.

Officials say it took about 15 seconds for the structure to crumble to the ground and another six minutes for the dust to settle.

No one was reported injured.
