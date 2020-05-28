Chicago Pride 2020: Fun, fabulous celebration with ABC 7 Chicago

The Sunday special featured performances by 2019 "The Voice" finalist KATIE KADAN; Chicago's favorite 80's cover band, 16 CANDLES; and Wheeling native and "American Idol" alum, HALEY REINHART. The show also highlighted past parades and welcomed several special guests, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
The show aired on ABC7 Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. If you missed it, you can watch the entire special below.
Looking for more virtual Pride events in Chicago? Visit VirtualChicagoPride.com to learn about the Virtual Chicago Pride happening online this month.