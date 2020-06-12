Chicago, state leaders to join in 'Spirit of King' march to MLK's West Side home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6244794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago and state leaders will join in a "Spirit of King" march Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Both state and city leaders will join in a march Friday afternoon to the former Chicago home of Martin Luther King Jr.Sen. Dick Durbin will join faith and city leaders for the "Spirit of King" peace march on the city's West Side.It starts at noon on Independence Boulevard over the Eisenhower Expressway. Then it will proceed south on Central Park Boulevard to 16th Street. They will then walk west to the site of the apartment where King once lived, 1550 S. Hamlin Ave.Prior to the march, Durbin was expected to speak on the Justice in Policing Act, which was introduced in the Senate this week. The legislation proposes a comprehensive approach to hold police accountable for misconduct, change the culture of law enforcement and build trust between law enforcement and our communities, legislators say.Organizers say high-profile city leaders will be there, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, members of the Chicago Police Board and members of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Mayor Lori Lightfoot submitted an audio recording to be played at the gathering.The event is meant to honor the memory of George Floyd and shed light on the national's challenges of racism, disparities and injustice, organizers said.The group advocates for better schools, improved housing, affordable healthcare services and increased economic development in black and brown communities, all of which the late King firmly articulated when he moved his family to Chicago's West Side.Pastor Michael Eaddy, senior pastor of the People's Church of the Harvest of Chicago, organized the march."Eradicating systemic racism, that's the top of the list," Eaddy said. "That's why, in the spirit of Dr. King, this is important because the battles he was fighting some 50 years ago are identical to what we're faced with right now."