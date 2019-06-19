WATCH LIVE: City, CPS launching 'Summer for Change' program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and Chicago Public Schools launched a new program Wednesday to help the city's most at-risk youth that are most likely to be affected by gun violence.
Four hundred students will be selected for the six-week Summer for Change program. The city says the program will provide individualized mentoring, group-based therapy educational opportunities and enrichment activities for at-risk young men and women.
"After the final school bell rings and the school year ends, our commitment to the growth, enrichment and safety of Chicago's children continues," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Summer for Change will offer high school students meaningful activities and programs to participate in, providing the sense of safety, service and opportunity over summer break."
"This groundbreaking six-week program will ensure hundreds of youth who need access to resources the most are engaged, supported, and learning during the summer," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "The safety and well-being of youth is always our top priority, and CPS and the City of Chicago are fully committed to expanding opportunities for our students and keeping them safe and engaged in meaningful activities."
With just two days left before the summer break, the city is also launching a new resource guide called "Your Chi." It will have information about events to keep children busy and where they can go for free meals.
Parents and kids can visit the YOUR Chi guide online.
