Couples line up for first Cook County marriage licenses in 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough will issue the first marriage licenses for the county in 2020 Thursday morning.As part of an annual tradition going back to 1991, Clerk Yarbrough will preside over a wedding for the first couple to receive a license at the clerk's office in the Daley Center.Several establishments have donated gifts to the newlywed couple, including a $100 gift card from Hotels.com, tickets to a comedy show from The Laugh Factory Chicago, dinner for two at Remington's Chicago, flowers from Robert Daniels Florist, a $100 gift card for Eli's Cheesecake and arrangement of chocolate-covered fruit from Edible Arrangements.