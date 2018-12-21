WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary

SOCIETY

Thousands have gathered Friday morning for the funeral for one of the two police officers hit and killed by a train Monday night.

The Chicago Police Department is celebrating the young officer's life with full police honors. His wife Kelly held their 6-month-old daughter outside of St. Rita of Cascia Chapel surrounded by family and officers in uniform stood at attention to pay their respects.

Officer Gary's casket is draped in an American flag to honor his service in the U.S. Air Force.



Dignitaries also came to remember Officer Gary. Governor Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are all giving remarks at the funeral Mass.

Officer Gary graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2009 and spent more than five years in the Air Force. He was a 31 year old Oak Lawn native.

Family members say he loved being a cop and described him as a loving husband and a devoted new father. He was also new to the force, only wearing the uniform for 18 months.

Monday night, Gary and his partner Officer Eduardo Marmolejo were looking for an armed man when they were struck and killed by a commuter train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

RELATED: Man charged after deaths of CPD Officers Conrad Gary, Eduardo Marmolejo says he found gun in alley



Hundreds of people waited in line for hours Thursday night at Blake Lamb funeral home for the visitation of Officer Gary

"I think it says what people across this great city feel is that we all owe a great debt of gratitude to our police officers," said 19th Ward Alderman Matthew O'Shea.
RELATED: What we know about the 2 CPD officers killed by a train

Some of the people in line for Officer Gary's visitation never even knew him, but consider him a hero. Friday, morning thousands will gather at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel where he will be celebrated with full police honors.

Saturday, St. Rita will also host Officer Marmalejo's service at 11 a.m. and a wake will be held Friday from 3-9 p.m. at Blake Lamb, (4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn).

Both funerals will be livestreamed on ABC7Chicago.com.
Bus driver offers ride to woman in wheelchair struggling in snow
FDA warns parents after infant dies from teething bracelets
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
What you need to know about ugly Christmas sweaters
