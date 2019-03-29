WATCH LIVE: Procession for slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera arrives at church for funeral

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5224434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The casket carrying fallen Chicago Police Officer John Rivera is carried into the Church of the Annunciata Friday morning.

Sharing the beautiful & heartfelt tribute Officer Nate Smith (below) paid to his partner, his friend and his Brother Officer John Rivera (also pictured below with a hot dog bun in his pocket). This is how Officer Smith wants his Brother to be remembered 💙 pic.twitter.com/6va8uUVq8m — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) March 29, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera will be laid to rest Friday.Rivera was a Chicago police officer and a beloved member of his neighborhood. His fellow officers carried his casket into the church ahead of his funeral as mourners crowded the streets nearby.Rivera, 23, had been on the force in the 6th District for two years was shot and killed in River North while sitting in a car with three friends.Menelik Jackson and Jovan Battle have been charged in the shooting. Police are still searching for a third man believed to be involved.Investigators said Rivera may have been mistaken for someone in another group that had fought with the suspects hours earlier. Detectives believe Rivera may have been targeted because he was Hispanic. Police said hate crime charges could be filed.Officer Rivera's CPD colleagues say he was serious about policing but also had a wonderful sense of humor."I had to be here. I had to come with my son, be here and pray over him and to pray for his family," said mourner Olga Salas, who attended the visitation.Rivera's partner released a heartfelt message, saying in part, "Even though your life was violently taken away too soon. I thank God for bringing us together. You were my right hand and someone I could always count on."The Funeral Mass starts at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Annunciata, located at 11128 S. Avenue G, Chicago.