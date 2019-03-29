Society

WATCH LIVE: Procession for slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera arrives at church for funeral

EMBED <>More Videos

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera will be laid to rest Friday.

Rivera was a Chicago police officer and a beloved member of his neighborhood. His fellow officers carried his casket into the church ahead of his funeral as mourners crowded the streets nearby.

RELATED: John Rivera, 23, identified as off-duty CPD officer killed in River North shooting

Rivera, 23, had been on the force in the 6th District for two years was shot and killed in River North while sitting in a car with three friends.

EMBED More News Videos

The casket carrying fallen Chicago Police Officer John Rivera is carried into the Church of the Annunciata Friday morning.



Menelik Jackson and Jovan Battle have been charged in the shooting. Police are still searching for a third man believed to be involved.

RELATED: 2 charged in fatal shooting of Officer John Rivera

Investigators said Rivera may have been mistaken for someone in another group that had fought with the suspects hours earlier. Detectives believe Rivera may have been targeted because he was Hispanic. Police said hate crime charges could be filed.

Officer Rivera's CPD colleagues say he was serious about policing but also had a wonderful sense of humor.

"I had to be here. I had to come with my son, be here and pray over him and to pray for his family," said mourner Olga Salas, who attended the visitation.

RELATED: Visitation held for CPD cop killed in off duty shooting

Rivera's partner released a heartfelt message, saying in part, "Even though your life was violently taken away too soon. I thank God for bringing us together. You were my right hand and someone I could always count on."



The Funeral Mass starts at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Annunciata, located at 11128 S. Avenue G, Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoriver northeast sidechicago shootingpolice shootingchicago crimefacebookhate crime investigationchicago violenceofficer killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Visitation held for CPD cop killed in off duty shooting
Police search for 3rd suspect in shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
2 charged in fatal shooting of CPD officer; hate crime charges may be filed
Funeral arrangements released for off-duty Chicago cop killed in River North shooting
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove
Boy, 3, found safe after police issue child abduction alert
Metra UP NW service disrupted after pedestrian struck near Edison Park
The 60: Baseball season starts, National Mermaid Day
Couple finds hidden camera in Airbnb rental
1 killed, 3 injured in Lake Forest rollover crash
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison
Show More
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
Woman sentenced to prison in butt injection death
More TOP STORIES News