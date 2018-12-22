SOCIETY

WATCH LIVE: Fallen CPD Officer Eduardo Marmolejo to be laid to rest Saturday

WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Eduardo Marmolejo

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The other Chicago police officer who was fatally struck by a train Monday will be laid to rest Saturday.

Hundreds are expected to attend the funeral for Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, which has been the site of several other funerals for Chicago first responders earlier this year.

Just yesterday, The Chicago Police Department celebrated the life of Officer Conrad Gary, 31, there with full police honors.

The hearse carrying Marmolejo's body to the chapel followed a long route lined by hundreds of community members and police saluting the fallen officer.



The family of Officer Gary was seen paying its respects along the route that the hearse carrying Marmolejo's casket followed to the chapel, according to a tweet from Chicago police.



Monday night, Gary and his partner Officer Eduardo Marmolejo were looking for an armed man when they were struck and killed by a commuter train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

RELATED: Man charged after deaths of CPD Officers Conrad Gary, Eduardo Marmolejo says he found gun in alley

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Governor Bruce Rauner and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson gave remarks at Gary's funeral Mass. Emanuel is also expected to speak at Marmolejo's funeral, which began about 11 a.m.

RELATED: Program for the funeral of Officer Marmolejo

Marmolejo had been on the force with the 5th District for about 2.5 years. He lived in Beverly with his wife and three daughters.

"This has been so difficult not only on the families, but the men and women of the Chicago Police Department," said 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea.

Many of those who came out to pay respects to the two officers didn't even know them personally. Susana Dominguez, whose spouse is a CPD officer, said that was the case for her.

"I think it's important that the city remember the sacrifice that everybody makes every time that they leave their homes," she said. "And as a wife with children as little as Officer Marmolejo and Officer Gary have, it's very hard times."
