BARBARA BUSH

WATCH LIVE: Inside St. Martin's Church for Barbara Bush's funeral

HOUSTON, Texas --
The life and legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush honored in Houston today at 11 a.m. CT at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

The Bush family led by former President George H. W. Bush, former President and Mrs. George W. Bush, former President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, former President and Mrs. Barack Obama, and First Lady Melania Trump, along with 1,500 guests, will gather to pay respects to the much beloved matriarch known for her wit, candor and relentless advocacy for family literacy.

FUNERAL PROGRAM: Follow along with the full program for the service

Following the funeral service, the Bush family will proceed by motorcade to the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas for a brief, private interment ceremony.

11:00 AM Funeral Service for Former First Lady Barbara Bush

12:30 PM The remains will be carried from the church by the grandsons.

12:40 PM Motorcade departs St. Martins Church en route College Station.

Motorcade route when departing St. Martin's: The motorcade proceeds east on
Memorial Drive through Memorial Park. Just east of the park at Westcott, turns
left and then merges onto I-10. The route through the park will be publicized, so

Houstonians may pay their respects.

Motorcade route when entering College Station: The motorcade
remains on Texas Avenue to George Bush Drive. Motorcade turns left onto
George Bush Drive, and then right onto Barbara Bush Drive. This route will be
publicized so that the A&M/College Station community may pay their respects.

2:45 PM Arrive George Bush Presidential Library Center, College Station, TX.

Speaking at the service are Barbara's son Jeb Bush, her personal friend Susan Baker, and author/historian Jon Meacham.
EMBED More News Videos

Barbara Bush: The White House Years



Mrs. Bush will be buried behind her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.



Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushpoliticsfuneralHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
George H.W. Bush released from Houston Methodist Hospital
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
No punishment for professor who called Barbara Bush 'amazing racist'
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News