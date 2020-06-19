Juneteenth march to take place in downtown Chicago at Grant Park as holiday marking end of slavery takes on new meaning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6256099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago area will mark Juneteenth with a series marches and rallies Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area will mark Juneteenth with a series marches and rallies Friday.A Chicago pastor and his South Side church are preparing to lead a march downtown that will step off at Roosevelt and Columbus.Pastor Chris Harris of Bright Star Church said this will include a coalition of groups and people of faith in a march against racism.The rally and march near Grant Park is being held Friday, on Juneteenth, a nationally celebrated day to recognize the emancipation of slaves in the United States.Not only will marchers fight to end systemic racism, but the day will also focus on healing and unity."If you believe that people and humanity can be better, you believe systemic racism is wrong, come and march with us," Harris said. "This is a great time for us to acknowledge not only the greatness of black people in America but also the atrocities that black people have had to go through thrive through and survive through in America."Kenya Grooms attended the march Friday with her nieces and nephews."I hope they take home a desire to do what's right, even against a system that hasn't necessarily done African Americans right," she said. "They know that they have a voice; their voices are important, and being a part of a situation like this allows everybody to hear their voices louder. We made our signs, so if you can't hear our voices, at least you can read our signs."Several marches are scheduled for Friday, but this one is expected to be the largest local event, stepping off at noon. Then the marchers will head into Grant Park.More than 500 faith leaders are expected to be there along Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Organizers say if you plan to join, you must wear a mask or you can't march.The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communication said all streets in Grant Park will close at 9 a.m. This includes Columbus Drive from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street..On Friday morning, The Garfield Park Advisory Council, along with the park district, held it's third annual Juneteenth military honors.A crowd gathered to remember African Americans who have served this country.During the ceremony, the national anthem was followed by the Black national anthem. Three veterans spoke about their experiences and about the current state of the country."We want everyone to understand that we have some serious issues in the United States as Black folks, and we want to be heard on these issues. Our issues are real," said Jim Hobson, a Vietnam Veteran."A lot of times our Black veterans are not honored and they fought so hard to win the war for us to be free, and a lot of times they're kind of neglected and they're missed," said Carol Johnson with the Garfield Park Advisory Council.The crowd also observing a moment of silence for victims of COVID-19 and victims of gun violence.