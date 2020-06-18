WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot announces $4.75M donation from Ken Griffinto repair Lakefront Trail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's iconic Lakefront Trail has been punished by storms and beach erosion and a local billionaire is once again coming to the rescue.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Park District announced Thursday that philanthropist and CEO of Citadel Ken Griffin is donating $4.75 million dollars to repair the city's Lakefront Trail.The contribution, made in April, was already being used to repave damaged sections of the pedestrian and bike paths while the trail was closed this spring for two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The funds will also be used to protect the lakefront from future storms and will stabilize and strengthen key sections of the shoreline along the Lakefront Trail, particularly on the South Side.Earlier this week, the city announced the Lakefront Trail will re-open on June 22. When it re-opens, people can use it between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., but they must remain in constant motion.Griffin previously donated $12 million back in 2016 to the Chicago Park District to help create distinct lanes for foot and wheeled traffic on the entire 18 mile trail in an effort to make it safer.The Chicago Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently began a project to stabilize the lakefront at Lake Shore Drive and 49th Street after the area, known as Morgan Shoal, suffered damage from storms in the fall and winter.The project involves rebuilding a portion of the Lakefront Trail, which is expected to be completed in about three months.