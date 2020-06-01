Chicago looting continues in Wicker Park; Mayor Lightfoot speaks amid unrest in city in wake of George Floyd's death: WATCH LIVE

Mayor Lightfoot's press conferences comes after looting continued in Wicker Park Monday morning. Dozens of people were seen in the area of a Foot Locker near Milwaukee and Ashland avenues that was mostly boarded up. One person was seen with a trash can full of merchandise taken from the store.
Further west in Wicker Park, the windows were smashed at Garfield's liquor store.
A man named Robert Henderson said the looting is not his way of expressing things, but he still thinks what happened Is justifiable.
"You know what that does? It makes them think, 'Huh, maybe I should pay attention to what's going on here because these are the people that I walk past everyday and I've been walking in glass and maybe I should start worrying a little less about this and a little more about the man who got murdered on tape."
The unrest comes after a third day of protests demanding justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck.
In response to the protests, the city has shut down traffic into downtown to everyone but local residents and those who work downtown.
In addition, CPS grab-and-go meal sites are closed Monday but scheduled meal delivery will continue. Families interested in signing up can contact the district at 773-553-KIDS.
Crowds of protesters marched through Hyde Park and River North Sunday evening, following rallies earlier at the Chicago Police Department headquarters and through Bronzeville. Organizers say they want a change in policing in Chicago and across the country.
Police have clashed with several groups of protesters around the city. In River North, officers used batons to beat demonstrators. In Chicago's Old Town, a standoff between protesters and police ensued for hours.
St. Sabina Pator Fr. Michael Pleger has released a statement saying, "Yesterday, I was angry and hurt as I watched the Walgreens on 79th and Racine emptied out in from of my eyes. I remembered how we fought for years to bring that Walgreens into the community and now wondered about its future. Then, last night I watched a piece on CNN showing all the deaths of black men over the last few years and nothing was done, and spoke with my friend Spike Lee and was reminded how and why all this started.
"What took place in Chicago and around the nation the last 3 days didn't begin in a vacuum, but was birthed in the refusal of a nation to take responsibility for the consistent murdering of black men and boys. Colin Kaepernick tried to tell America in a peaceful manner to stop it and change, but she demonized him and ignored him.
"While all the focus was on broken glass and looting, 24 people were killed and 66 wounded in Chicago this weekend, the most deadly weekend this year. This past weekend said to America the killing of black men will no longer be ignored, is she ready to listen?"
Several stores in Washington Park were looted Sunday evening.
ABC7's Chopper 7HD has captured looting at a strip mall near the intersection of 54th and Wentworth.
In Little Village, vandals smashed windows at a shoe store. Multiple suburban shopping malls were closed out of caution, including in Calumet City, where the mayor declared a "state of emergency."
Both Chicago police and the Mayor Lori Lightfoot have said the looting is separate from the demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.
After Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Saturday's peaceful protests devolved to "criminal conduct," city and state leaders are increasing efforts to stop the violence.
Until further notice, Chicago will enforce a curfew from 9 p.m. until at 6 a.m.
Gov. JB Pritzker activated 375 members of the Illinois National Guard to help with security, and declared a disaster emergency for Cook County.
"That's not a resource you enter into lightly," Lightfoot said. "The National Guard has certain optics to it, and they come with a certain level of equipment and presence. We don't want to squander it."
Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said, "It became clear that the case had been made. This was not a First Amendment protest, that this was a synchronized strategy to loot, burn and destroy."
Brown called it "textbook escalation of police enforcement."
Looting broke out on Michigan Avenue Saturday night, with video obtained by the ABC7 I-Team showing stores such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Zara under siege.
Lightfoot claimed that the looting Saturday was coordinated.
"There clearly was coordination. They were clearly listening to our radio traffic. The number of haul trucks that magically showed up in front of stores," Lightfoot said. "Car caravans that dropped people off, broke into windows and then were hustling the goods out into back of cars. Absolutely it was organized."
Meanwhile, Mayor Lightfoot's office created boundaries around the Loop to keep out anyone with non-essential business, or those who don't live in the area.
Chicago and suburban curfews:
Aurora: 8:30 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Blue Island: 7 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday
Burbank: 9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Calumet City: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Chicago: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Chicago Heights: 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday
Chicago Ridge: 8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Kenosha: 6:49 p.m. Sunday - 7 a.m. Monday
Oak Lawn: 9 p.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday
Oak Park: 9 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday
Orland Park: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until further notice
River Forest: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. until further notice
Tinley Park: 8 p.m. Sunday - 6 a.m. Monday