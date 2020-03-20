coronavirus illinois

WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus Illinois: Gov. JB Pritzker expected to announce shelter-in-place order in daily COVID-19 update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago Eyewitness News has learned Governor JB Pritzker will issue a shelter in place order Friday afternoon.

RELATED: What is and isn't allowed during a 'shelter-in-place' order

As of Thursday, there were 422 positive novel coronavirus cases in the state, with four deaths.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on 422 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Details about what the shelter in place entails are still being worked out and will be unveiled at this 3:00 p.m. daily COVID-19 news conference briefing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
