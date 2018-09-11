SOCIETY

WATCH LIVE: Remembrance ceremony at WTC site marks 17th anniversary of 9/11

Watch live coverage of the September 11th reading of the names ceremony from ground zero in Lower Manhattan

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
It is a somber day as people in New York City and across the country remember the 9/11 terror attacks.

Tributes and memorial services are marking the day in the Tri-State.
Complete Coverage of September 11th Events

The events of 9/11 and the lives lost are never forgotten.

Family and friends of the victims attending the remembrance ceremony will be greeted with several new changes to the World Trade Center area.

The World Trade Center Cortland Street subway stop for the 1 train recently reopened.

It was destroyed, but after 17 years and $158 million it's back in business.

All of the improvements are dedicated to those who lost their lives.

"We really believe the best tribute we can perform for them is to bring back the World Trade Center site and campus with more energy and more vibrancy than ever before," said Rick Cotton, Port Authority Executive Director.

Large murals were also added. Tower 3 reopened in June and now Towers 2 and 5 are being planned.

The ceremony got underway at about 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time with that first moment of silence and as churches throughout the city toll their bells.

VIDEO: Mayor Emanuel, CFD observe moment of silence on 9/11
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago firefighters observed a moment of silence on the 17th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.



Meanwhile in the Chicago area, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago firefighters observed a moment of silence outside a North Side firehouse Tuesday morning.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
More News