WATCH LIVE: St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade

RIVER DYEING, PARADE TIMING:
The festivities will kick off downtown with the dyeing of the Chicago River at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Crowds will gather along Wacker Drive from Michigan Avenue to State Street as the river is dyed an emerald shade of green by the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130. While the recipe for the dye is a closely guarded secret, it is safe for the environment.
The Chicago River dyeing can be best viewed from the east side of Michigan Avenue, the west side of Columbus Drive, or Upper and Lower Wacker Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.
Crowds will then make their way to Grant Park, where Chicago's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off at noon at Columbus Avenue and Balbo Drive. The parade will proceed north to Monroe Street.
The St. Patrick's Day Parade will air on ABC7 from noon to 2 p.m.
The parade and river dyeing will take place on Saturday, rain or shine! According to the ABC7 AccuWeather Team, it will be chilly but dry on Saturday with a high temperature around 39 degrees.
Big changes are coming to security at this year's parade, with police limiting access to the route. The only points of entry will be at Congress and Jackson along Columbus Drive. Extra security will be in place to check bags, and no alcohol or coolers will be allowed in.
GETTING THERE:
Officials are encouraging anyone planning to attend the St. Patrick's Day festivities in downtown Chicago to use public transportation.
Metra and CTA are adding service to get people to the Chicago St. Patrick's Day and South Side Irish parades this weekend. Due to the expected high ridership, Metra recommends purchasing tickets prior to boarding this weekend.
For complete details on routes and extra service, click here.