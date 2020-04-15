coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to discuss COVID-19 alternative housing program: WATCH LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will hold a news conference Wednesday to talk about the county's coronavirus alternative housing program.

Preckwinkle will be joined by county health and emergency management officials for the news conference at 11 a.m. at the Cook County Building.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

The announcement comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week measures to protect homeless in Chicago, including finding temporary housing for vulnerable shelter residents.

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycook countycoronavirushousingcoronavirus illinoiscook countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Court order hasn't stopped COVID-19 spread at Cook County jail; attorneys want drastic action
What to know about Illinois' 23,247 COVID-19 cases
Cicero, Skokie issue order requiring face masks in public amid COVID-19 crisis
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
54-car pileup crash on Kennedy Expressway injures 14
Illinois 'bending the curve' Pritzker says as COVID-19 deaths near 900
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Court order hasn't stopped COVID-19 spread at Cook County jail; attorneys want drastic action
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
Cook Co. Jail detainee attacks guard, steals keys, releases others in maximum security block
Show More
Oak Park couple found dead under 'suspicious circumstances' ID'd
China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
Company plans to ship 4M COVID-19 antibody tests before May
Cicero, Skokie issue order requiring face masks in public amid COVID-19 crisis
What to know about Illinois' 23,247 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News