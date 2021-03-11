our america

Watch town hall today: Our America: Women Forward in the Workforce

NEW YORK -- In honor of Women's History Month in March, we're taking a closer look at the accomplishments and issues women face in the current coronavirus pandemic world.

Do you have questions about your employment rights, starting a business, or finding remote work? Are you a working mother looking for help managing work and child care or education? Do you want help managing the stress and anxiety of finding work or finding a work/life balance right now?

Send us your questions via the form below, then join us today at 10 a.m. PST | 12 p.m. CTS | 1 p.m. EST as moderator Sandra Bookman hosts "Our America: Women Forward in the Workforce," a town hall featuring multiple panelists from around the nation.

Topics to be covered include workplace/work from home challenges, employment rights, small businesses, new opportunities for women, empowering and building up women in the workforce, schools/childcare challenges for working mothers, mental health issues related to work stress or unemployment stress and resources for women in their mid-40s and up who are looking to restart their careers.

Panelists:


  • Dr. Rachel Busman: Senior Director: Dr. Busman is the senior director of the Anxiety Disorders Center and director of the Selective Mutism Service at the Child Mind Institute.

  • Angela Reddock-Wright: Attorney: Labor and employment attorney. She's been named one of LA's "Most influential Minority and Women lawyers."

  • Felicia Davis:: President & CEO of Chicago Foundation for Women: As President and CEO of Chicago Foundation for Women, she leads the Foundation's strategic efforts in investing in women and girls as catalysts, building stronger communities for all.

  • Leitha Muhammad: Director of the Education Justice Alliance: As Director, Letha is working to advance the organizations impact on dismantling the School to Prison and School to Deportation Pipeline in their local school district, Wake County Public Schools, and in other districts across the state.

  • Beth Finkel: State Director For AARP New York. She leads the day-to-day operations of AARP New York, the most visible and successful organization in the state advocating for New York's 50 plus population. During her tenure as State Director, AARP's powerful lobbying efforts on behalf of its 2.5 million New York members and their families have led to historic NYS reforms including passage of the Secure Choice Savings Program, Care Act, Assisted Living protections, Anti Predatory Lending, Paid Family Leave and Affordable Housing and Right to Counsel in NYC legislation, numerous bills on Kincare and - since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic - groundbreaking state legislation to improve nursing home conditions, ban utility shutoffs, allow for universal absentee voting, and expand access to on-line food ordering and delivery through the SNAP program.


