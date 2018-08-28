WE DAY

WE Day 2019 Spring tour dates announced

(WLS)

The 2019 dates for the Spring WE Day tour were announced Tuesday and include a stop at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

WE Day events are open to students who earn their way in through taking action on one local and one global cause. The students choose the causes they want to commit their time and effort to.

WE is a group of charitable organizations dedicated to doing good in the community and on an international level.

The 2019 Spring tour dates are:
- WE Day Montreal | English: February 11, 2019, Theatre St-Denis, Montreal
- WE Day Montreal | French: February 12, 2019, Theatre St-Denis, Montreal
- WE Day UK: March 6, 2019, SSE Arena, UK
- WE Day Texas: March 27, 2019, Curtis Culwell Center, Garland

- WE Day Community St. Louis: April 3, 2019, Peabody Theater, St. Louis
- WE Day Community Baltimore: April 10, 2019, Hippodrome Theater, Baltimore
- WE Day Community Kentucky: April 16, 2019, Kentucky Center for the Arts, Kentucky
- WE Day Seattle: April 18, 2019, Tacoma Dome, Seattle
- WE Day California: April 25, 2019, The Forum, Inglewood
- WE Day Illinois: May 8, 2019, Allstate Arena, Rosemont

For more information visit: https://www.we.org/we-day/
