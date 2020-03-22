Society

Toilet paper website helps you determine how many rolls you really need

Do you fold or wad?

Have you already run out and found empty shelves at the store to replenish your supplies?

A new website might be able to help determine how many rolls of toilet paper is enough for you.

On howmuchtoiletpaper.com, users can enter how many rolls of toilet paper they have and how many times they visit the bathroom.

The simple calculator will tell you how much toilet paper you need to get through these uncertain times.

If you have 10 rolls, visit the bathroom 3 times a day, and you're the only person in your home, you have enough to last 53 days, according to the site.
The calculator has advanced options, which allow you to change the variables, including how many sheets per wipe.

According to the website, more than two million people have already entered their data. The average user has 500% more toilet paper than they actually need during a 14-day quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Come back and join the fight': Gov. Pritzker calls on retired doctors, nurses to return to frontlines
US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world
What is and isn't allowed during Illinois' stay-at-home order
Chicago Catholic parishes to ring church bells in hopes of uniting residents
Congress 'very close' to relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
What to know about Illinois' 753 COVID-19 cases
Police break up parties violating 'stay-at-home' order
Show More
Cook County first responders get thousands of masks, gloves amid shortage
'Stay-at-home' order inspires citywide 'Livin' on a Prayer' sing-along
Chicago-area residents answer call for blood donations
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Sunday with evening wintry mix
Metra reducing services amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News