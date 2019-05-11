better government association

Weekend Watch: Chicago's recycling plan falls short

EMBED <>More Videos

More than two years ago, Mayor Emanuel vowed to make recycling more accessible to city residents.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

More than two years ago, Mayor Emanuel vowed to make recycling more accessible to city residents.

But that plan fell short.

Madison Hopkins with the Better Government Association stopped ABC7 to talk more about the issues.

For more articles by the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybetter government association
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Alderman Ed Burke's financial ties
Weekend Watch: Could Chicago become the 51st State?
Weekend Watch: April 2nd runoff election
Weekend Watch: Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle's plans for Chicago's environment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cardinal Cupich rebukes Father Pfleger for Louis Farrakhan event
Boy, 14, charged in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody
Berwyn police warn of possible flash mob at North Riverside Park Mall Saturday
Soldier meets baby for first time at airport
'Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11' shares the experiences of victims and survivors
Perfect Pet
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show leaves network TV
Show More
San Francisco shop brews $75 cups of coffee
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Bride angry after guests leave wedding with 10 containers of food
Handcraft your Mother's Day gift with Bottle & Bottega
More TOP STORIES News