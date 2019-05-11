CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
More than two years ago, Mayor Emanuel vowed to make recycling more accessible to city residents.
But that plan fell short.
Madison Hopkins with the Better Government Association stopped ABC7 to talk more about the issues.
For more articles by the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/
Weekend Watch: Chicago's recycling plan falls short
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More