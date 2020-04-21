coronavirus illinois

First responders honor 2 Westmont senior couples on 69th wedding anniversary amid pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Aspired Living of Westmont couples, (left to right) Marylin and Phil Beluscheck and Ken and Nancy Woodman, are both celebrating 69 years of marriage on April 21st.

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two couples living at a west suburban assisted care facility are being honored Tuesday on their 69th wedding anniversary with a special celebration.

This year, the anniversary celebrations will look a little a bit different because of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But just like on their wedding day, horns will be honking for Phil and Marylin Beluscheck and Ken and Nancy Woodman as both couples celebrate 69 years of marriage April 21.

Westmont police officers and firefighters rolled up to the Aspired Living's parking lot with horns and sirens blaring in honor of the dual anniversaries.

Phil Beluscheck, 90, was pleasantly surprised to learn that he and Marylin were married on the exact same day 69 years ago as their neighbors, Aspired Living said in a release statement.

The Beluschecks were Aspired Living's first assisted living couple and the Woodmans were Aspired Living's first memory support couple when the senior living community opened in 2017, facility officials said.
