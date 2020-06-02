Here's what to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd

The march will start at 3 p.m. at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, and will move to City Hall for a rally. Organized by Houston entertainers Trae The Truth and BunB, it will include Floyd's family, some of whom are flying in to attend.
"It will be a moment where they can speak up and tell the world how they feel. Because they are hurting a lot more than all of us are hurting," Trae Tha Tuth told ABC13 Monday.
The march route will be along McKinney. Expect street closures along the way. Some City of Houston buildings will also close early. Municipal Courts, and Houston Police Headquarters at 1200 Travis will close at noon, the city announced. Houston Public Works at 611 Walker, Central Library, City Hall, City Hall Annex and the Houston Permitting Center will close at 1 p.m.
Since Friday night, after vandalism and looting in downtown, HPD and other law enforcement have been working 12-hour shifts protecting buildings and responding to calls. There will be an increased police presence Tuesday.
In a news conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner encouraged people to wear masks and social distance as much as possible. He also asked them to continue to be respectful.
"This is a salute to George and an acknowledgment that he should not have died the way he did," Turner said. "I hope people will honor George and not deface his name and his memory."
