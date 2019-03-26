Society

Whataburger-inspired gun turning heads in Houston

The custom, orange-and-white Whataburger firearm from HTX Tactical might just be the most Texan thing you'll see all day.

HOUSTON, Texas -- We've seen Whataburger-themed sweaters, custom boots, homecoming mums, even a chicken coop built to resemble the Texas fast food chain, but nothing could prepare us for the 'Whata-Pistol.'

Houston guns and ammo shop HTX Tactical is turning heads with images of this customized firearm adorn in orange and white.

Employee Javier Garcia told ABC13 Eyewitness News he dreamed up the Whata-Pistol after seeing one of his customers walk in for a gun repair while wearing a Whataburger t-shirt.

The gun even comes with a magazine painted to resemble a box of those classic Whataburger fries.



Whataburger's corporate office sent ABC13 the following statement: "This product is not affiliated or licensed by the Whataburger brand in any way. Whataburger did not give HTX Tactical permission to use our brand and logo, and we are reaching out to HTX Tactical to cease distribution of this product."
