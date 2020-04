Wheaton teachers stay connected to students with car parade amid remote learning due to coronavirus; Chicago firefighters show appreciation to front line workers

Car parades are a new trend that is inspiring people to stay connected while practicing social distancing.Some Wheaton teachers showed their students how much they miss them with a car parade.Teachers from St. Michael's Elementary School decorated their cars with balloons and signs, and drove through five neighborhoods waving to their students.The teachers decided to have a parade since Governor JB Pritzker announced earlier this week that kids will be doing remote learning for the rest of the school year.Knowing how tough it is on the front lines, Chicago firefighters wanted to show support and appreciation for other essential works. They made a stop at Weiss Memorial Hospital this weekend to say thanks to the staff.They also dropped off some coffee and pastries as a bonus treat.