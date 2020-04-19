Society

Wheaton teachers stay connected to students with car parade amid remote learning due to coronavirus; Chicago firefighters show appreciation to front line workers

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Car parades are a new trend that is inspiring people to stay connected while practicing social distancing.

Some Wheaton teachers showed their students how much they miss them with a car parade.

Teachers from St. Michael's Elementary School decorated their cars with balloons and signs, and drove through five neighborhoods waving to their students.

The teachers decided to have a parade since Governor JB Pritzker announced earlier this week that kids will be doing remote learning for the rest of the school year.

RELATED: Illinois schools to remain closed for rest of school year; state sees highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases

Knowing how tough it is on the front lines, Chicago firefighters wanted to show support and appreciation for other essential works. They made a stop at Weiss Memorial Hospital this weekend to say thanks to the staff.

They also dropped off some coffee and pastries as a bonus treat.
