Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot memes go viral, bringing comedic relief to Illinois' 'stay-at-home' order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic has not prevented the mayor from becoming the source of some viral comedy.

Popular memes on social media depict Mayor Lori Lightfoot sternly enforcing the city's "stay-at-home" order.



Even she said she finds them funny.

Some of the memes are the work of Danny Martinez of Evanston, who said he started it to add some humor but never thought it would go viral.

Martinez said he got the idea when the mayor shut down the parks and lakefront due to people ignoring social distancing.

He also said he hoped they would send a strong message of the importance of staying at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.



Lightfoot reached out to him to express her gratitude and extended the invitation to work with him on another project, Martinez said. He added that she said she liked his creativity and told him it was much needed during this difficult time.

For more Lightfoot memes, follow @whereslightfoot on Instagram.
