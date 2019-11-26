WASHINGTON -- The White House and U.S. Capitol were placed on lockdown Tuesday as fighter jets were scrambled in Washington, D.C., following an airspace violation, officials confirmed to ABC News.
Authorities said they started tracking an inbound aircraft around 8:29 a.m. ET and the lockdown was put in place about 10 minutes later.
Additional details about the aircraft were not immediately released.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
White House, Capitol on lockdown due to airspace violation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News