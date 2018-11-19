President Donald Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, welcomed a 19.5-foot Fraser fir into their home on Monday.
President Trump and the First Lady Participate in the White House Christmas Tree Delivery https://t.co/O6Nr8k1mnu— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2018
This year's tree, which will serve as the centerpiece of holiday decor around the White House, comes from the mountains of North Carolina. It was chosen after winning the National Christmas Tree Association's annual contest.
The White House Christmas Tree is different from the National Christmas Tree, the outdoor tree which sits on the Ellipse near the White House. That tree will be lit during a ceremony on Nov. 28.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
RELATED STORIES:
Fun facts about the National Thanksgiving Turkey
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
The top five picks for Christmas trees