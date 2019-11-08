accuweather

Why is Veterans Day on November 11? What you should know about the federal holiday

Instead of falling on a Sunday or Monday, Veterans Day is consistently recognized on the 11th of November.

Why the 11th?

This particular date recognizes the Armistice of 11 November 1918, the formal agreement that marked the official end of World War I.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, allied forces and Germany came together to sign the peace treaty, according to AccuWeather.

For years, Americans called Nov. 11 Armistice Day until it was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

RELATED: Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies

Veterans Day is one of 10 of the United States' federal holidays, meaning nonessential government offices are closed.

While Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day all celebrate members of the U.S. military, each holiday has its differences.

Veterans Day gives the country an opportunity to thank those who have previously served in the U.S. military, and Memorial Day honors military members who died in service.

Armed Service Day, celebrated in May, recognizes those currently servicing in the U.S. military.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayaccuweatherveterans dayveterans
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What happens to animals during wildfires?
What you need to know about wildfires, Santa Ana winds
Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
What are the diablo winds?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former LAPD chief named interim CPD superintendent
Uncle fatally shot by man sexually assaulting niece in Burnside, police say
Woman says she cleaned up after boyfriend killed his fiancee
Nurse charged in 1999 cold case beating death of McHenry woman
'High School Musical' returns with new Disney+ series
Retiring Bulls PA announcer reflects on storied career
Above and Beyond family Recovery Center offers free rehab programs
Show More
United Center raises the game for concession foods
Non-profit group brings comfort to Chicago hospitals through live music
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, not as cold
Skeletal remains found in Blue Island underground vault: Sheriff
Man charged in fatal stabbing of girlfriend in Belmont Central: police
More TOP STORIES News