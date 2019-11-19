WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Looking to find the perfect suburban home? A new study found you should head to the north shore.
Winnetka ranks as the best suburb to live in Illinois, according to a new study by 24/7 Wall St.
The financial news and opinion website determined the best suburb in every state by constructing an index of 10 measures that included commute time, home size, crime rates and income.
Winnetka, has a population of 12,504 and a median household income of $216,875.
Home ownership for the north shore suburb is 88.6 percent.
The average commute time for Winnetka residents is 37 minutes.
Here is a full list of the fastest growing county in every state.
Winnetka best suburb to live in Illinois, study
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News