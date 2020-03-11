New Hampshire woman finds 'Grandma' urn on beach, searches for family it belongs to

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. -- A New Hampshire woman is searching for answers after she found an urn washed ashore on the beach.
Retired nurse, Ellen Copello was looking for shells during a sunrise walk on the beach when she found something much more special, WMUR reported.
"I walked up to it and when I ever saw it was the same box as my mother's, that I buried my mother in, but my mother's was pink. So, I knew it was an urn and then, of course, I looked closer and it said 'Grandma' and I knew it was an urn and I knew it was someone's grandma," Copello said.
Copello called her husband, Joe, and the local police to figure out who to do next.
"So, Joe brought 2 Hannaford bags and we put them in there, we put the grandma in there and we walked it all the way down to the hat-shell, you know to the state park's office," Copello said.
The Copellos also posted the story on social media to try to locate family members who might recognize the urn.
"I'm getting bing, bing, bing -- all these responses from ULocal," Ellen said. "So people from all over New Hampshire now are looking at it. You got to put that on the news. Someone's grandma is out there, just sitting on the beach."
Ellen and Joe said they hope to bring closure to a family someday.
"Just so whoever's grandmother she is, they know that she is there. And they can pick her up," said. Ellen.
New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire medical examiner's office are now in possession of the urn.
