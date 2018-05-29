Woman officiates a couple's hospital wedding while in labor

This may be a wedding first: A New York woman officiated a ceremony while she and the bride were both in labor.Brianna Walko and her fiancé Casey wanted to get married before their baby's due date, but Brianna went into labor three weeks early.The hospital's chaplain wasn't allowed to marry people, but Sushma Jindal, who was down the hall about to deliver her own baby, happened to be an ordained minister and agreed to do the ceremony."All of a sudden the nurses rushed into our room. One starts braiding my hair getting me ready for my wedding," Walko said.Walko and Jindal both delivered their babies a couple hours later.Jindal was ordained in 2014, but had never performed a wedding, until this weekend.