SOCIETY

Woman pays for stranger's 1st birthday cake in heartbreaking tribute to stillborn son

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman told the bakery worker that she had a stillborn son a year ago -- and as a tribute to him, she wanted to pay for someone else's cake. (Nick DeClemente via Storyful)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
This grocery store receipt holds quite the story. A Florida woman asked a worker in a bakery if they had any orders for a 1-year-old's birthday cake.

The woman told the worker that she had a stillborn son a year ago -- and as a tribute to him, she wanted to pay for someone else's cake.

The worker found an order for a 1-year-old's cake, so the woman paid for it in full.

The employee posted the receipt on Facebook, saying he hopes the woman finds peace through this touching tribute.

"It was probably one of the most touching things I've seen in all my years working in retail. I hope that this lady finds peace through this tribute and that the customer receiving this gift will, if nothing else, pay it forward," he wrote in the Facebook post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcakechildrenbakeryfacebooksocial mediaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
Halloween phobias you might have
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
What we know about disappearance of Wis. girl Jayme Closs
5 arrested after off-duty CPD officer robbed at gunpoint in Edgewater
Father killed in Burnham motorcycle crash; 2 critically injured
Woman ditches 2-year-old boy at stranger's front door in Texas
'I could have killed you': Ohio officer scolds boys after fake gun scare
Man rescued after being trapped for days in Ariz. mine
Google Hardware Store pop-up opens in Bucktown Thursday
Sketch released of suspect in carjacking outside Oak Lawn eye care center
Show More
Al's Italian Beef celebrates 80 years by slinging 80-cent sandwiches Thursday
CTA turning on heat lamps early due to October cold
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and not quite as chilly Thursday
Chicago cop charged with DUI while on duty
More News