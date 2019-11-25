pregnancy

Woman sees father in ultrasound photo of her unborn baby

SAN DIGEO, Calif. -- A San Diego woman believes an image of her late father appeared on an ultrasound image of her unborn daughter.

Shantel Carillo says she noticed the shape of her father's face on the printed images she got from the doctor's office. Carillo says the images show the outline of her father's face, including his cheeks, lips and the shape of a hat he was known to wear.

RELATED: 'Miracle' baby born years after mom had fallopian tubes removed

She posted the images on social media and other family members say they see it too. Many say it looks like the man is kissing the unborn child on the lips.

Carillo's father, Charles, died in 2016. This is her second child. The baby is due in April 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan diegomotherhoodparentingbabybabiespregnancyphotosu.s. & worldpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PREGNANCY
Cubs' Kris Bryant and wife Jessica announce pregnancy
Illinois, Chicago earn D-plus for infant, maternal health
Who is Jenny B and why does she think you're pregnant?
67-year-old gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after UIC student strangled in parking garage
Girl, 15, fatally shot in Aurora
Harry Morton, Pink Taco founder and grandson of Morton's The Steakhouse founder, dies at 38
Buffalo Grove double homicide suspect dies after shooting himself in Minn. standoff
Retired Chicago priest, Civil Rights activist Fr. George Clements dies
NW Side woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
1 shot outside school in Austin
Show More
Illinois' new food allergy law gives false sense of security, some say
Family of boy shot in gun battle with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect speaks on lawsuit
Supreme Court rejects bid for new trial in 'Serial' podcast case
1 killed, 1 wounded in Lansing shooting
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News