SOCIETY

Woman with Down syndrome rejected by every sorority at George Mason University

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman with Down syndrome was rejected by every sorority at George Mason University

FAIRFAX, Virginia --
The sister of a student at George Mason University claims the college's sororities didn't allow her sister to join on the basis of disability.

Lillie Heigl's sister AnnCatherine applied for membership to eight sorority chapters at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Heigl took to Twitter to express her outrage at the situation. She claimed in a statement that AnnCatherine was "released" from all of them.


Heigl wrote, "There were less than 300 women in @GMUPanhellenic recruitment this year and there are 8 chapters. I refuse to believe that based on these numbers there isn't a single chapter that had a spot for AC. Her resume speaks for itself. The problem was that disabilities are unwanted."

Mason Panhellenic issued a statement regarding the matter on September 19. They wrote, in part, "Panhellenic's Formal Recruitment is a mutual selection process, and as the overseeing council we manage the process and enforce policies that have been decided on and approved by our member organizations. However, we do not possess the ability to dictate our chapters' membership or the process of selecting new members. As a council that promotes inclusivity, we recognize that people have been harmed by the decisions of our members, and we are committed to engaging all communities in dialogue on these issues to do better in the future."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydown syndromecollege studentdiscriminationu.s. & worldVirginia
SOCIETY
Blind high school student joins marching band
One year later, Hurricane Maria survivors make new home in Chicago
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at airport
Naked Florida man doing yard work angers neighbors
More Society
Top Stories
3 shot in Evanston, police say
Woman called 'Drug Llama' charged in Illinois as boss of illicit fentanyl network
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Wisconsin men found with coke, guns and monkey masks were on retaliation mission
Sex offender accused of having sex with dog
Man charged in attack of 91-year-old in Chinatown
Marriott hotels reach agreement with striking hotel workers
Show More
Blind high school student joins marching band
Illinois candidates for governor square off in heated debate
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
Political veterans Preckwinkle, Chico join Chicago mayoral race
More News