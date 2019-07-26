Society

Women rank kindness as No. 1 quality they want in partner

By ABC7.com staff
We finally know what women want, and it's apparently not to be treated like garbage.

A new survey found almost 90% of women ranked kindness as the No. 1 quality they wanted in their lover, followed closely by supportiveness, intelligence and confidence.

While attractiveness did not top the list, more than 90% of women said they want a partner who is taller than them.

The survey polled more than 64,000 people in 180 countries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingwomensurvey
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-55, NB lanes shut down
Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' rolling through Chicago
Victim's family speaks out about attack on girl with special needs, 4th girl charged
Teen on bike critically injured in Ravenswood hit-and-run, police search for driver
Horrifying details of 2014 body donation center raid revealed in lawsuit
No arrest in deadly Cragin hit-and-run after 3 weeks, victims' family frustrated
Fiesta del Sol kicks off weekend of fun in Pilsen
Show More
Chicagoans react to Puerto Rico governor announcing his resignation
Age progression image released of Gary boy who went missing 4 years ago
Indiana woman accused of stealing dentures
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
Woman found guilty of murdering US Rep. Danny Davis' grandson
More TOP STORIES News