Batavia woodwork team builds desks for remote learning children

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woodworking team built several desks for children learning remotely.The team is led is by Wood Shop's Co-Chairman David Anderson, and they built 34 desks so far."Most of us have grandkids, and we know the impact on them, so we're helping grandkids all over the county because movement has gone everywhere," Anderson said."The motivation is that it gives us some sense of great satisfaction to be able to help others out," said Richard Jacobson, woodworker."We could do together as a group for a great cause," said Ronald Hecht, painter.The group comes together and gives members a chance to talk about their lives."We talk about our problems and our physical ailments, and what's going on and this and that and the grandkids. We all have a story. We're all in the same time of life," Anderson said."We have a lot interest in each other, so we hear all these great stories, and of course, being the age we are, a lot of them go back to many years before, and we have lots of laughs," Jacobson said.The group members never met the children receiving the desks."These kids are just so, so thankful. The families feel very blessed and very fortunate, and they are really excited to have received these," said Bonnie Baumgartner, Batavia United Way executive director.The children have shown their appreciation through cards for those who built their desks.'That's worth all the work we put into this is the cards we got," Hecht said.