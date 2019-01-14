The "world record egg," a photo of a plain egg with a white background, has more than 27 million likes and counting. That makes it the most-liked post of all time on the site, according to multiple outlets including the New York Times. ABC has reached out to Instagram to confirm the stat.
In its caption, the unknown owner of the World Record Egg account wrote that the purpose of the egg was in fact to surpass Kylie Jenner as the most-liked post.
"Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram," the caption reads. "Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."
The post was referring to a photo the social media megastar shared shortly after the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, last year.
Though the egg photo was originally posted on Jan. 4, the picture reached another level of attention on Sunday night, when it surpassed Jenner's baby photo.
Shortly after, Jenner herself posted a video in which she cracked an egg on the ground, captioning it "Take that little egg."
Perhaps no one familiar with the ways of the internet will be surprised to learn this, but Jenner's post surpassed 15 million views overnight.
