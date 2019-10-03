Would you pay $1,050 to rent a shed in a San Diego backyard?

SAN DIEGO -- We all know housing in California is expensive, but a shed in San Diego is taking things to the next level, boasting a rental price of more than $1,000 a month.The 200-square-foot backyard studio has plumbing, a wall air conditioner, new laminate flooring and a kitchenette - but parking is not included.It's also about $300 cheaper than most studios in the area, but neighbors are still shocked by the price."I was amazed that it was going for that much money," one resident said.A prior tenant actually paid $1,100 a month for two years.