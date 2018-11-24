An Arizona grandmother and a teenager have carried on a Thanksgiving tradition that began three years ago all because of a text that was sent to the wrong person.It all started when now 61-year-old Wanda Dench accidentally texted Jamal Hinton. Dench thought she was texting her own grandson about Thanksgiving dinner plans.The wrong messages went viral on social media, and the pair decided to meet in real life. The pair had so much fun together that Jamal, now 19, has joined Dench's family for Thanksgiving each year.They plan to continue the tradition, and maybe in the future it could be at a different home."I'd like to retire from doing dinner and pass it over to the younger generation and I'll come and visit," Dench said.The 61-year-old's friendship with the teen has grown and their loved ones have also become close friends.