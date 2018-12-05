SOCIETY

WWII veteran wants birthday cards for his 96th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

World War II veteran Duane Sherman, who lives in Highland, California, will turn 96 on Dec. 30.

A 95-year-old veteran has just one wish for his birthday later this month.

Duane Sherman, who lives in Highland, California, will turn 96 on Dec. 30 and doesn't really feel like celebrating this year.

However, he would like to get a bunch of birthday cards - from friends and strangers.

His daughter, Sue Morse, is helping to make that happen, reports KCAL-TV.

Morse posted on Facebook to ask everyone to send him a birthday card.

She wants strangers to help flood his mailbox.

Sherman, a World War II Navy veteran, had earned a Purple Heart for a mission he survived in 1944. He remembers the moment a kamikaze plane hit the ship he was on. Thirty of his shipmates died.

Morse is proud of her father and said the birthday cards can also include a "thank you" for his service.

"We should all be very proud of their service and honor them in any way that we can," Morse said.

Duane says he'll have a "hell of a time" reading his birthday wishes, adding that he will "probably put them in a box and save them for next year."

Send Duane Sherman a card to c/o Sue Morse, P.O..Box 794, Highland, CA 92346.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteranbirthdayWorld War IIsenior citizensu.s. & worldnavyCalifornia
SOCIETY
Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
Tempted by 'A Christmas Story,' Illinois boy puts tongue on frozen pole
More Society
Top Stories
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wheeling
Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral, life and legacy
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Walt Disney's childhood Chicago home to be renovated to original look
Prof. related to 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' songwriter explains origins
Show More
Body found in Costa Rica ID'd as missing American; guard arrested
Mumps outbreak at Lewis University's Romeoville campus
Clerk recognizes armed robber, makes citizen arrest
Day 2 for historic charter schools strike as Acero teachers return to picket lines
More News