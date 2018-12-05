WWII veteran wants birthday cards for his 96th birthday

A 95-year-old veteran has just one wish for his birthday later this month.
Duane Sherman, who lives in Highland, California, will turn 96 on Dec. 30 and doesn't really feel like celebrating this year.
However, he would like to get a bunch of birthday cards - from friends and strangers.
His daughter, Sue Morse, is helping to make that happen, reports KCAL-TV.
Morse posted on Facebook to ask everyone to send him a birthday card.
She wants strangers to help flood his mailbox.
Sherman, a World War II Navy veteran, had earned a Purple Heart for a mission he survived in 1944. He remembers the moment a kamikaze plane hit the ship he was on. Thirty of his shipmates died.
Morse is proud of her father and said the birthday cards can also include a "thank you" for his service.
"We should all be very proud of their service and honor them in any way that we can," Morse said.
Duane says he'll have a "hell of a time" reading his birthday wishes, adding that he will "probably put them in a box and save them for next year."
Send Duane Sherman a card to c/o Sue Morse, P.O..Box 794, Highland, CA 92346.
