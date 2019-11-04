Yellow Brick Road leads to Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With three clicks of your heels and a trip to Humboldt Park, you can "follow the Yellow Brick Road" in Chicago.The newly installed yellow-brick pathway outside of 1667 North Humboldt Boulevard pays tribute to L. Frank Baum, who wrote "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz." According to a city sign, Baum was living at that same spot when he created Dorothy, Toto and the land of Oz.Now, the lot is an affordable housing complex run by Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation.Bickerdike CEO Joy Aruguete said the organization is installing this, as well as a mural by artist Hector Duarte, as part of a broader effort to "preserve affordable housing" in the neighborhood."Once people have housing stability we know that they can pursue other goals in their lives," Aruguete said.By creating this Oz tribute, Bickerdike hopes to honor Baum and emphasize the meaning of the words "There's no place like home."