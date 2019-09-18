Society

Young cancer patient tours Simpson Querrey Research Center he helped fund

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young cancer patient, who is also a big fundraiser for cancer research, got a first-hand look at where the money raised is going.

Benicio "Benny" Martinez and his family toured the Simpson Querrey Research Center in the Gold Coast Tuesday.

Benny's foundation, The Benicio Martinez Fund for Pediatric Cancer Research, recently donated $100,000 to the research center to find new ways to treat pediatric brain cancer.

"He's tickled pink that we could be a part of the whole research project that literally applies so specifically to his situation, said Benny's mother, Michelle Martinez.

Benny was diagnosed with medulloblastoma brain cancer shortly after he shaved his head to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

The Benicio Martinez Fund for Pediatric Cancer Research has raised more than nearly $300,000 for cancer research.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypark ridgegold coastchicagoresearchcancerfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman struck, killed by truck in River North
Teen girl's body found in Gary, police seek help identifying her
Amber alert issued for missing NJ girl
Rich Township school board meets on fate of 3 high schools
Prisoner escapes from Chicago police custody on way to Cook County Jail
Former CPS theater teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, pleasant, warm Wednesday
Show More
Off-duty CPD officer dies in apparent suicide on NW Side
Mayor's proposed ordinance for Chicago marijuana sales includes downtown sale ban
Illinois offers one-time tax amnesty program
Lollapalooza 2019 cleanup cost nearly $650K
Marine veteran gifted new home in Joliet
More TOP STORIES News